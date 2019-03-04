LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Fashionistas! Kendall, Kylie Jenner to Launch Their Handbag Line in India

Kendall, Kylie Jenner recently introduced KENDALL + KYLIE handbags at selective outlets of multi-brand retail store Shoppers Stop in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

Updated:March 4, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fashionistas! Kendall, Kylie Jenner to Launch Their Handbag Line in India
Image: @kendallandkylie/Instagram
Loading...
Reality TV stars and models Kendall and Kylie Jenner are happy to have introduced their handbag line in India.

They have recently introduced KENDALL + KYLIE handbags at selective outlets of multi-brand retail store Shoppers Stop in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.



"The handbag designs exude opulence and a classic aesthetic, with a variety of waist pouches, wristlets, slings, totes, fanny packs and backpacks that are perfect for any occasion," Kendall and Kylie said in a joint statement.



"One style that is sure to catch your eye is the bum bag — also known as the fanny pack — which happens to be our favourite! The nostalgic 1980s look has been modernised over the years and is a luxe option for hands-free styling, perfect for wrapping around your waist or slinging over your shoulder. It's the perfect accessory to any outfit," they added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram