Fashionistas! Kendall, Kylie Jenner to Launch Their Handbag Line in India
Kendall, Kylie Jenner recently introduced KENDALL + KYLIE handbags at selective outlets of multi-brand retail store Shoppers Stop in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.
Image: @kendallandkylie/Instagram
Reality TV stars and models Kendall and Kylie Jenner are happy to have introduced their handbag line in India.
They have recently introduced KENDALL + KYLIE handbags at selective outlets of multi-brand retail store Shoppers Stop in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.
"The handbag designs exude opulence and a classic aesthetic, with a variety of waist pouches, wristlets, slings, totes, fanny packs and backpacks that are perfect for any occasion," Kendall and Kylie said in a joint statement.
"One style that is sure to catch your eye is the bum bag — also known as the fanny pack — which happens to be our favourite! The nostalgic 1980s look has been modernised over the years and is a luxe option for hands-free styling, perfect for wrapping around your waist or slinging over your shoulder. It's the perfect accessory to any outfit," they added.
