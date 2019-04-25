Kendall Jenner Makes a Stunning Debut on Vogue Russia Cover, See Pics

After impressive appearances on the magazine cover of Vogue USA, Vogue Korea, Vogue Paris and Vogue Brazil, Supermodel Kendall Jenner has landed as the cover star for the May 2019 issue of Vogue Russia.The 23-year-old fashion icon is seen on two covers of the issue and we ought to admit, she is literally dressed to kill.The diva was styled by the celebrity stylist Patrick Mackie and shot by fashion photography duo Luigi and Iango. On the makeup front, MUA Erin Parsons gave her a ravishing and bold look.On the first cover, the brunette gets her close up in a glossy Fendi leather-trimmed PVC trench coat and a top.On the other cover, she is seen running her fingers through her tresses in a Dolce & Gabbana's lace-up ruched blue tulle dress sporting diamond earrings and lip tinted in ruby red. The figure-hugging dress was first seen on Emily Ratajkowski on Dolce & Gabbana’s SS19 catwalk.In other black and white pictures from the shoot, the supermodel flaunts outfits designed by global fashion houses like Anthony Vaccarello, Burberry, Alexander Wang, Olivier Theyskens and Alexander McQueen.Scroll down to witness Kendall Jenner's hottest Vogue magazine photoshoot: