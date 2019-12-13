Kendall Jenner Mocks Sister Kylie's Inflated Lips in New Keeping Up with Kardashians Finale Promo
Reality TV personality and model Kendall Jenner has made fun of her sister Kylie Jenner's lips in a fake make-up tutorial.
Screengrab of Kendall Jenner from Keeping up with Kardashian's promo (YouTube)
In a preview for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale, Kendall is seen layering on lipstick from Kylie's own company and rocking a pink wig in impersonation of her sister, reports mirror.co.uk.
"Oh my god, It feels amazing on my skin. It feels so f*****g good," Kendall laughed. She soon had 22 year old Kylie on a video call, where the younger sister gasped at what Kendall had done.
"I'm Kylie," Kendall said. "You look cute as Kylie," her sister came back.
Take a look at the video:
Recently, Kris Jenner opted for an unusual gift to send to her friends and family this Christmas -- Botox vouchers. The 64-year-old, who herself boasts a line-free visage thanks to regular injections with the wrinkle-smoothing drug, said that she didn't have to think hard about what to get her nearest and dearest.
Kris told people.com: "It's a one stop shop for me. And who doesn't love Botox? For me it's been really great. If you're responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It's something that I've been using for a long time."
For the unversed, Keeping Up with the Kardashians takes viewers beyond the headlines and into the stories that dominate the news cycle. The show cover day to day lives of Kardashian-Jenner fam as they build business empires, face personal challenges, and share ups and downs together.
