Kendall Jenner Skips Walking the Runway Amids NYFW 'Freak Out', Escapes to Paris
After her departure from the fashion NYFW, Kendall Jenner revealed she was forced to distance herself from the mayhem after having a panic attack and anxiety.
(Photo: Kendall Jenner/ Reuters)
Los Angeles: Reality TV personality-model Kendall Jenner flies to Paris amid 'freak out' during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) after not being booked to walk in any shows
Her last public appearance saw her rub shoulders with Kate Moss in the front row of the Longchamp showcase.
But Kendall Jenner, having not walked a single show during New York Fashion Week's Spring/Summer '19 run, was pictured leaving The Mercer hotel to head to Paris, France on Sunday evening - four days before the coveted event is through, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Kendall's premature departure from the fashion event comes after the model, who has admitted suffering from anxiety and panic attacks, revealed she was forced to distance herself from the mayhem on Friday night after having a 'freak out'.
Kendall, 22, who is one of the world's highest-paid models, was seemingly done with the whirlwind week as she touched down at Charles de Gaulles airport - just a day after admitting she had taken some time out of the madness following a 'freak out'.
The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star attempted to keep a low-profile as she touched down in the French capital - two weeks before the city's Fashion Week kicks off on September 25.
She opted for comfortable but cool travel togs in an over-sized hoodie and black sweatpants, with the heat eventually prompting Kendall to remove the former and reveal her classic white vest top.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
