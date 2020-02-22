Kendall Jenner Walks Versace Runway in Silver Outfit, See Pics

Kendall Jenner made a sensational appearance in a silver mini dress at the Versace Milan Fashion Week show. Kendall wore a strapless thigh-length Versace outfit in a metallic finish. She was also joined by Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber.

Kendall shared an image from the show alongside the caption, “Closing Versace tonight.” She thanked Donatella Versace in the post as well.

Taking to the comments Sister Khloe Kardashian was all praises for her little sister, writing, “WOW!!!.”

According to a report in Daily Mail, the 24-year-old model was showcasing a dress from the designer's Fall/Winter 2020 collection. She accessorised the look with silver heels and diamond studs.

Bella Hadid, on her part, sported a green dress with diagonal stripes and dazzling heels while she walke the runway, the report revealed, adding that Gigi Hadid too walked the runway in a balck ensemble.

Earlier Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner were spotted heading to lunch in Milan before the show, sporting a 90s inspired look in the shoulder pads they sported.

Kendall is the second youngest among the famous Kardashian sisters, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie.

Kendall rose to fame while acting for the reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The show has entered its 18th season and the first episode is to go on air on March 29 this year.

