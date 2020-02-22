Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kendall Jenner Walks Versace Runway in Silver Outfit, See Pics

24-year-old model was showcasing a dress from Donatella Versace's Fall/Winter 2020 collection. She accessorised the look with silver heels and diamond studs.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 22, 2020, 12:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kendall Jenner Walks Versace Runway in Silver Outfit, See Pics
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner made a sensational appearance in a silver mini dress at the Versace Milan Fashion Week show. Kendall wore a strapless thigh-length Versace outfit in a metallic finish. She was also joined by Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber.

Kendall shared an image from the show alongside the caption, “Closing Versace tonight.” She thanked Donatella Versace in the post as well.

View this post on Instagram

closing @versace tonight thank you @donatella_versace

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Taking to the comments Sister Khloe Kardashian was all praises for her little sister, writing, “WOW!!!.”

According to a report in Daily Mail, the 24-year-old model was showcasing a dress from the designer's Fall/Winter 2020 collection. She accessorised the look with silver heels and diamond studs.

Bella Hadid, on her part, sported a green dress with diagonal stripes and dazzling heels while she walke the runway, the report revealed, adding that Gigi Hadid too walked the runway in a balck ensemble.

Earlier Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner were spotted heading to lunch in Milan before the show, sporting a 90s inspired look in the shoulder pads they sported.

Kendall is the second youngest among the famous Kardashian sisters, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie.

Kendall rose to fame while acting for the reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The show has entered its 18th season and the first episode is to go on air on March 29 this year.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram