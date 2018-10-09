English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kendall Jenner Wears a Chic Corset Mini Dress that Brings Back Renaissance Fashion
Kendall Jenner donned a $995 (Rs.73,863) corset dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini at the 9th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.
Kendall Jenner at the 9th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic .Getty Images
Model Kendall Jenner arrived at the 9th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles along with other celebs and influencers.
Like always, she left everyone awestruck with her fashion statement. This time she pulled out a mini dress that was straight out of a 16th century closet.
She donned a $995 (Rs.73,434) corset dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini which you cannot own anymore as it is sold out.
She teamed her renaissance look with a pair of slingbacks and a tortoiseshell block heels. She also used a pair of hoop earrings tiny sunglasses which added a little modern era style feel to her dressing.
The corset mini dress featured with low scoop neck, yellow floral prints and puffy sleeves is a smart throwback to the medieval fashion.
Kendall has always put her own spin to her clothes even if it comes to decade old styling like her acid-washed jeans or cargos. Needless to say that she never fails to set fashion goals with her outfits.
Apart from Kendall there were several others who tried hands on this fad.
Earlier Bella Hadid was spotted at a Harper’s Bazaar event wearing a barbie pink semi-sheer corset.
Not to forget Kim Kardashian in her neon yellow corset dress.
Then there was Lupita Nyong’o at the premiere of Gringo, she appeared in a black lacey gown with a corset-style bodice.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
