Kendall Jenner Stuns in Tiny Polka-dot Bikini Post-breakup

After calling it quits with her boyfriend Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner is vacationing with her girl gang on a Yacht in Monaco and how!Seems like the fashion icon is making the most of her vacation as she was spotted sipping champagne and sunbathing with her BFF Bella Hadid following a red carpet.The Victoria's Angel posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram handle where she is seen flaunting her svelte figure in a stunning polka-dot bikini. The high-cut bottom and underwired top made the 23-year-old look ravishing like never before.In a series of pictures, Kendall flaunted the breakfast spread in her lavish hotel room.Recently, Kendall Jenner of Keeping up with the Kardashians wore a vibrant pink Giambatistta Valli X H&M ballgown that did not fail to highlight her legs at the annual amfAR Gala.The glittering showbiz bash that is often considered to be one of Cannes’ most glamorous red carpets, the annual amfAR Gala plays hosted some of the biggest names in the industry, all trying to outplay each other in their sartorial choices. From expensive and lavish ball gowns to fine column dresses and eccentric pantsuits, the French event sees celebs leaving no stones unturned in fashioning themselves.Like every year, this year too, the event witnessed a number of A-listers arriving in spectacular outfits to heat up the red carpet. Celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and Pamela Anderson, through the ensembles they sported highlighted how important the event is for them.