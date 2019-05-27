English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kendall Jenner Stuns in Tiny Polka-dot Bikini Post-breakup
After splitting from her boyfriend Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner is vacationing with her girl gang in South of France.
After splitting from her boyfriend Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner is vacationing with her girl gang in South of France.
Loading...
After calling it quits with her boyfriend Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner is vacationing with her girl gang on a Yacht in Monaco and how!
Seems like the fashion icon is making the most of her vacation as she was spotted sipping champagne and sunbathing with her BFF Bella Hadid following a red carpet.
The Victoria's Angel posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram handle where she is seen flaunting her svelte figure in a stunning polka-dot bikini. The high-cut bottom and underwired top made the 23-year-old look ravishing like never before.
In a series of pictures, Kendall flaunted the breakfast spread in her lavish hotel room.
Recently, Kendall Jenner of Keeping up with the Kardashians wore a vibrant pink Giambatistta Valli X H&M ballgown that did not fail to highlight her legs at the annual amfAR Gala.
The glittering showbiz bash that is often considered to be one of Cannes’ most glamorous red carpets, the annual amfAR Gala plays hosted some of the biggest names in the industry, all trying to outplay each other in their sartorial choices. From expensive and lavish ball gowns to fine column dresses and eccentric pantsuits, the French event sees celebs leaving no stones unturned in fashioning themselves.
Like every year, this year too, the event witnessed a number of A-listers arriving in spectacular outfits to heat up the red carpet. Celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and Pamela Anderson, through the ensembles they sported highlighted how important the event is for them.
Seems like the fashion icon is making the most of her vacation as she was spotted sipping champagne and sunbathing with her BFF Bella Hadid following a red carpet.
The Victoria's Angel posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram handle where she is seen flaunting her svelte figure in a stunning polka-dot bikini. The high-cut bottom and underwired top made the 23-year-old look ravishing like never before.
In a series of pictures, Kendall flaunted the breakfast spread in her lavish hotel room.
Recently, Kendall Jenner of Keeping up with the Kardashians wore a vibrant pink Giambatistta Valli X H&M ballgown that did not fail to highlight her legs at the annual amfAR Gala.
The glittering showbiz bash that is often considered to be one of Cannes’ most glamorous red carpets, the annual amfAR Gala plays hosted some of the biggest names in the industry, all trying to outplay each other in their sartorial choices. From expensive and lavish ball gowns to fine column dresses and eccentric pantsuits, the French event sees celebs leaving no stones unturned in fashioning themselves.
Like every year, this year too, the event witnessed a number of A-listers arriving in spectacular outfits to heat up the red carpet. Celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and Pamela Anderson, through the ensembles they sported highlighted how important the event is for them.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vodafone Youth Offer on Prime is Giving You an Amazon Prime Subscription at Only Rs 499
- BMW i8 Transformed Into Artistic Experiment by Thomas Scheibitz
- Beckham at 44 is Still Better than Lingard: Manchester United Fans Swoon After Thumping Win Over Bayern Legends
- SRK, Aamir, Akshay & I are Only Ones Who've Been Able to Pull It Off for So Long: Salman on Stardom
- ICC World Cup 2019 | England & Afghanistan Seek Winning Momentum in Final Warm-up Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results