Kendell Jenner Denies Sharing Her 'Photoshopped' Black Lives Matter Protest Pic
An edited photo of supermodel Kendell Jenner holding a sign that reads 'Black Lives Matter' at a protest site has been doing rounds on social media.
Kendell Jenner has denied sharing a photo on social media of herself holding a sign that reads "Black Lives Matter" at a protest site following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to twitter and clarified, "This is photoshopped by someone. I DID NOT post this (sic)."
this is photoshopped by someone. i DID NOT post this. https://t.co/nQ7uNnGB20— Kendall (@KendallJenner) June 6, 2020
When Kendell's picture holding a sign "Black Life Matters" made its way to social media, netizens were quick to point out that the picture is edited with the sign missing in a shadow and pointed the finger at the model for sharing a fake picture.
In the original photo, which was taken at an unknown date, Kendall holds a water bottle and her car keys above her head as she stands in front of a black vehicle.
Meanwhile, Kendell has been actively using her voice to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Taking to Instagram she recently wrote, "I've been doing a lot of thinking these past few days and my heart has been so heavy. I’m angry and hurt just like so many."
"I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but i know that nobody should have to live in constant fear. I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help," Kendall wrote in her lengthy post.
to everyone reading this and to myself: keep researching, reading, and educating yourself on how we can become better allies. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking these past few days and my heart has been so heavy. I’m angry and hurt just like so many. I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but i know that nobody should have to live in constant fear. I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help. raging on platforms can not be all that we do in order to repair the system, we need to take real action, off of social media. this is a time to have those uncomfortable conversations with people and mainly with ourselves. we must also make sure we are ready to vote when the time comes to elect the right people into office. the one truth that will always ring loudest is that BLACK LIVES MATTER. ❤️ rest peacefully George Floyd and all victims of this horrible injustice
