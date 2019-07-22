Take the pledge to vote

Kensington Palace Releases New Pics of Prince George, Twitter Compares Him with William and Diana

According to Kensington Palace, all the photos were taken by his mother in the gardens of Kensington Palace and while on holiday with family.

Trending Desk

July 22, 2019
Kensington Palace Releases New Pics of Prince George, Twitter Compares Him with William and Diana
Kensington Palace has released a series of new images to mark Prince George's sixth birthday on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Kensington Palace posted, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's sixth birthday."

They further tweeted, "These two photographs were taken recently in the gardens at Kensington Palace by The Duchess of Cambridge. Thank you everyone for your lovely messages on Prince George’s Birthday!"

In two of the images, the young prince can be seen donning an England football shirt as he lies playfully in the garden of his London home in Kensington Palace and smiling gleefully at the camera. The third photo shows the UK prince in front of a leafy backdrop, wearing blue and white striped shorts and a green polo shirt.

According to Kensington Palace, all the photos were taken by his mother in the gardens of Kensington Palace and while on holiday with family.

George, who is currently third in line to the British throne, behind his father and grandfather, Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, was born July 22, 2013 at St. Mary's Hospital in London, and is the oldest child of Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Soon after the images were posted, fans were quick to point out how similar the young prince looked to his dad William, 37, with his smile and blonde locks as well as his grandmom Princess Diana.

One user wrote, "Happy Birthday 🎈to Prince George! He looks just like Prince William as a kid! He looks a little like Diana too."

Others too posted their views through tweets:

Notably, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, were one of the first royal well-wishes to Prince George as he celebrates his sixth birthday. The Sussexes wrote, “Happy Birthday! Wishing you a very special day and lots of love!” They shared the message alongside a balloon and cake emoji.

