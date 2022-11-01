CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Day 2022: Best Traditional Dishes You Must Try on Kerala Piravi
2-MIN READ

Kerala Day 2022: Best Traditional Dishes You Must Try on Kerala Piravi

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 01, 2022, 07:24 IST

Kerala, India

Kerala Formation Day 2022: Here's a look at some of the lip-smacking food of Kerala. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Formation Day 2022: Here's a look at some of the lip-smacking food of Kerala. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Kerala Piravi 2022: Before its unification, Kerala was divided across the independent provinces of Cochin, Malabar, and Travancore

KERALA FORMATION DAY 2022: Kerala Formation day, commonly known as Kerala Piravi, is marked on November 1 and celebrated to commemorate the foundation of the state in 1956. Before its unification, Kerala was divided across the independent provinces of Cochin, Malabar, and Travancore. After the Independence of India, new states were formed on the basis of language. A few years later, Kerala was recognised as one of the independent states.

Since then, on its recognition or unification date, the people of the state have celebrated Kerala Formation Day. Today, we take a look at some of the lip-smacking food of Kerala.

  1. Puttu and Kadala Curry
    Puttu and kadala Curry is a common vegetarian breakfast dish in Kerala with complex flavours. Puttu is made of rice powder mixed with water and coconut. Then, it is steamed in cylindrical steel. The kadala curry is cooked with a mildly spicy curry of black chickpeas and a thick, aromatic coconut gravy.
  2. Unnakaya
    Unnakaya is a dish cooked with ripe bananas, grated coconut, and jaggery. It is pan-fried and then served hot. It’s mainly found in the Malabar region of North Kerala but now has become popular in most parts of Kerala.
  3. Pazham Pori
    Pazham Pori is basically a tea snack that is also made of ripe bananas cut lengthwise. After that, it is dipped in a batter of flour and deep fried in oil.
  4. Pathiri
    Another popular dish of the Malabar region is Pathiri which is also a part of the Moplah cuisine of Kerala Muslims. It is made in the shape of a pancake but of rice flour and served with a curry. Traditionally, Pathiri is served with mutton and chicken curry.
  5. Kappa Kuzhachathu
    Kappa Kuzhachathu is made of tapioca and local spices. It’s a popular spicy dish and is served with fish or chicken curry and green chutney.
  6. Kappa and Meen curry
    Kappa is a Malayalam word that means cassava or tapioca. It has a smooth surface and is eaten with Meen (fish) curry. The fish curry is served with kappa and coconut.
  7. Idiyappam and Egg Curry
    Idiyappam and egg curry, also referred to as Nool Puttu, is another breakfast dish popular in Kerala. Idiyappam is made of rice flour and hot water dough, which is created into thin mounds of steamed noodles. The curry is prepared with boiled eggs to serve as the perfect accompaniment.

first published:November 01, 2022, 07:10 IST
last updated:November 01, 2022, 07:24 IST