Kerala Only Indian State In New York Times List Of 52 Places To Visit In 2023

Travelling offers immense joy and can help one to get rid of their mundane schedule. While talking about travelling, one cannot miss mentioning God’s own country, Kerala and now even New York Times did not fail to recognise its worth. Kerala recently received a boost when it was included in a list of 52 places to visit in 2023. This place is blessed with beautiful tourist attractions and is unquestionably one of the best places to visit.

Kerala is the only tourist destination from India mentioned on the newspaper’s yearly list of places to visit. Kerala, which stands at the 13th position, is a desirable destination, according to the list of its beaches, backwater lagoons, cuisine and rich cultural traditions like the Vaikathashtami festival. The Kerala government has received praise from the New York Times for its innovative strategy that lets tourists experience country life.

The attractions of Kumarakom and Maravanthuruthu were specifically recognised on the list for their fascinating offerings. Kerala’s Kumarakom is a small village renowned for its beautiful backwaters. Visitors to this facility can take part in a variety of entertaining activities like making ropes out of coconut fibre, canoeing through canals, and palm tree climbing. The list goes on to say that travellers can enjoy traditional temple dances and rural street art in Maravanthuruthu, among other enjoyable activities.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed happiness by tweeting, “The NY Times has selected Kerala as one of the 52 places to visit in 2023. Our exemplary approach to community tourism that allows travellers to relish Kerala’s rich culture and breathtaking landscapes have been lauded. Yet another exciting achievement for Kerala Tourism."

The @nytimes has selected Kerala as one of the 52 places to visit in 2023. Our exemplary approach to community tourism that allows travellers to relish Kerala's rich culture and breathtaking landscapes has been lauded. Yet another exciting achievement for @KeralaTourism! pic.twitter.com/slnAPNRnyt— Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) January 13, 2023

Apart from Kerala, the list includes London, Morioka in Japan, Kilmartin Glen in Scotland, Palm Springs in California, Auckland in New Zealand, Kangaroo Island in Australia, Tromso in Norway, and Vjosa River in Albania.

Previously, Kerala was listed as one of the “50 Extraordinary Destinations to Explore in 2022" by TIME magazine. Kerala’s Aymanam hamlet was listed among the top 30 locations to visit by Conde Nast Traveler, while Travel & Leisure magazine selected the State for the Global Vision Award.

