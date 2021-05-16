Kerala State Lottery Draw for May 16 Postponed Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

The Kerala State Lottery Department has postponed the announcement of Sunday lottery results for May 16 until further notice. The postponement of the Kerala Sunday lottery draw has been updated on the official website keralalotteryresult.net. The department had also deferred the Saturday, Friday, Thursday, and Wednesday lottery results as well. The Vishu Bumper BR-79 lottery, which was supposed to be held on May 23, has also been cancelled.

The decision has been taken due to the extension of complete lockdown in the state to curb the Coronavirus transmission. As the state has been reporting a continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, the state government on May 14 announced the extension of lockdown for one more week.

A total of 32,680 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala as of Saturday, taking the overall tally to 4,45,334. 96 deaths were also reported taking the cumulative COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 6,339. Meanwhile, the state also reported 29,442 recoveries on Saturday. Presently, a total of 9,94,204 persons are undergoing home or institutional isolation.

