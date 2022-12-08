Kerala To Himachal Pradesh; Top 5 Destinations For Your New Year Vacation

New Year is just around the corner and why not start new beginnings with a long and relaxing vacation? Instead of visiting far-off destinations, why not explore the beauty of our country? From mountains to beaches, thrilling adventures and treks, hiking or going on a road trip, India is full of scenic beauty and touristy places. There are many places in the country worth adding to your travel bucket list for 2023. So get ready to explore these destinations for your long weekend trip.

Kashmir

Known as the ‘Heaven on Earth’ - Kashmir is a region that is full of snow-capped mountains. Kashmir is also known for its super delicious authentic food- Rogan Josh (made with chicken and mutton). Some of the best places to visit in Kashmir are- Gulmarg for snowboarding, winter sports and skiing, Sonmarg for the picturesque views of frozen lakes, Srinagar for the famous Dal Lake, houseboats, and flower gardens and Pahalgam for Baisaran Hills, Tulian Lake and Lidder valley.

Himachal Pradesh

Want to experience zero-degree temperatures or enjoy trekking this New Year? If yes, then you must plan your next trip to Himachal Pradesh. Known for heavy snowfalls, chilling weather, holy pilgrimages and off-road bike trips, one can travel here with a group of friends and family to famous places such as- Manali, Shimla, Dharmshala, Rohtang and Spiti Valley. Not only this, you can even go for adventure rides, paragliding, skiing and many more activities here.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand, the “Land of the Gods" houses a number of pilgrimage sites and holy rivers. For river rafting, rock climbing and cliff jumping visit Rishikesh. The state is also known for its famous ‘Char Dham Yatra’ (A tour to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri) that you can visit along with your family.

Rajasthan

Winters are the best time to visit the cities of Rajasthan as the weather is pleasant. You can take a tour package of the famous Pink City, Jaipur and visit Hawa Mahal, Jantar Mantar and Amber Fort. If you can take 3-5 days off from your work, you must plan a visit to Jodhpur for a desert safari. The Lake City of Udaipur is famous for Lake Pichola and Fateh Sagar Lake. One can taste typical Rajasthani cuisines like- Dal Baati Churma, Gatte ki sabji, Bajre ki roti and desserts like Ghevar.

Kerala

Kerala is well-known for its lush-green nature, scenic beauty, ecotourism, amazing beaches and mouthwatering cuisines. Kochi, Munnar, Marari Beach, Padmanabhaswamy Temple and Chembra Peak are some of the popular destinations that you can travel to.

Pack your bags and plan your next trip to these tourist places.

