Keratosis Pilaris: Follow These Tips To Get Rid Of Chicken Skin This Winter

Winter months are known for various festivities and vacation trips, but the season might not be great for your health and skin. With the drop in humidity and temperature, those who have sensitive skin may face several problems. In cold weather, several skin conditions like dryness, itchiness, winter rash, psoriasis and eczema may get aggravated.

Many experts and dermatologists reveal that cases of keratosis pilaris (a severe skin disease) are treated more often during winters. “Keratosis pilaris, also known as chicken skin or strawberry skin, causes patches of rough-bumps and is commonly found on the cheeks, buttocks, upper arms and thighs. These tiny bumps or pimples are actually dead skin cells clogging hair follicles that sometimes appear red or brown in color."

For its clinical treatment, topical therapies like emollients and keratolytics, retinoids, vitamin D3 derivatives and laser treatments are suggested. Although experts say that these treatments may provide a cosmetic benefit, there are no controlled clinical trials to cure keratosis pilaris.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dr Sunil Kumar Prabhu (Consultant Dermatologist at Aster RV Hospital) said that, “Keratosis Pilaris is known to worsen during the winter months as the skin tends to dry out. Your skin needs a bigger daily dose of moisturization, so invest in body creams or lotion that promises at least 12 hours of hydration.”

To prevent this skin condition, Dr Sunil advised that it is necessary to exfoliate your skin regularly.

Tips to heal your keratosis pilaris or chicken skin during the winter season:

Use mild skin products which will help to remove dead skin cells.

For gentle exfoliation use a pumice stone or a loofah.

Use skin lotions that contain alpha hydroxy acid like lactic acid to hydrate your dry skin.

Glycerin and rose water soothes skin inflammation and can soften bumps.

Apply body lotion twice a day to avoid dryness and itchiness.

Use oil-rich body creams to really lock in the moisture.

Take short-warm baths that help in loosening pores.

Avoid wearing tight clothes as they can irritate your skin.

Use humidifiers in rooms as they add moisture to the air, which can maintain the moisture in your skin too and prevent itchy bumps.

Do not overheat the rooms with electric heaters, as this would evaporate the moisture present in the air to keep the temperature between 20 to 22°C.

