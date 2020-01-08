Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Ketone Supplements Can Control Spikes in Blood Sugar Level, Says Study

According to the researchers, the study presents a potential future method to control spikes in blood sugar experienced by diabetics.

PTI

Updated:January 8, 2020, 7:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ketone Supplements Can Control Spikes in Blood Sugar Level, Says Study
A new trial study suggests that losing weight could put type 2 diabetes into remission for some patients. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ AzmanJaka/ Istock.com)

Ketone supplements are small dietary doses of a chemical naturally produced by the liver from body fat during periods of low food intake, and a new study says these may lower blood sugar levels in diabetics.

The study, published in the Journal of Physiology, showed that a ketone ester supplement can lower blood sugar levels.

According to the researchers, including those from the University of British Columbia in Canada, the study presents a potential future method to control spikes in blood sugar experienced by diabetics.

The scientists demonstrated that a single drink of ketone ester enables better control of blood sugar by reducing spikes in sugar levels.

As part of the study, 20 healthy individuals consumed the ketone monoester supplement, or a placebo after a 10-hour fast.

The participants then consumed a drink containing 75 grams of sugar 30 minutes later.

Blood samples were collected from the participants every 15-30 minutes throughout the entire 2.5 hours protocol, the researchers said.

They analysed the samples for glucose, lipids, and hormones.

According to the study, the blood sugar spike was reduced on the day that the individuals had consumed the ketone drink.

However, the scientists cautioned that more research is required to know whether the findings apply to people with diabetes and obesity since the current study was conducted with healthy young individuals.

"Our study was done in healthy young participants but if the same responses were seen in people with, or at risk for, type 2 diabetes then it is possible that a ketone monoester supplement could be used to lower glucose levels and improve metabolic health. We are working on these studies at the moment," said study co-author Jonathan Little from the University of British Columbia.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram