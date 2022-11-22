‘Khanyari Tiles’: Kashmir’s Last Surviving Craftsman Aims to Revive the Dying Art

Ghulam Muhammad Kumhar, potentially the last master craftsman of the exquisite Glazed pottery and Khanyari tiles, has been in the headlines. The art he practices is slowly vanishing. In a bid to commemorate his art, the Department of Handicrafts and Handlooms on Tuesday organised an exhibition at the Arts Emporium in Srinagar. The exhibition features Ghulam Muhammad’s work concepts and samples of glazed pottery. This centuries-old art form belonging to the Kashmir region is slowly waning due to market expansion, availability of other options, and advancements in technology.

To make these tiles, Ghulam Muhammad uses his hand movements to shape wet clay into beautiful tiles. Speaking on the occasion, the old and expert craftsman, Ghulam Muhammad said that the use of such clay tiles was prevalent in every house, but now they are disappearing. While expressing his appreciation towards the department for their initiative, he further pressed on the need to pass on the craft saying, “In the present time, it is very important to transfer this art which is on its last breath, to the new generation, otherwise the day is not far when this ancient art will become history."

The artisan also said that work at an individual and expert level is going to be important to restore the glory of this art. The effort at the personal level must supplement the official work.

The organisers also shared this sentiment. They said that through exhibitions such as this one, the value and charm of a forgotten art can be brought to the new generation. There is a chance that exposure to the craft could spark interest amongst younger people towards this dying art.

Not just locals but tourists who visited the exhibition also greatly appreciated the opportunity to witness this art form live. “Such rare specimens cannot be found. We are very happy to be here," one tourist said.

