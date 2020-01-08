Khloe Kardashian Caught Lying Over Claims She Doesn't Wear Real Fur
Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian was tagged a hypocrite by fans on social media after she said that the fur coat she wore at Halloween was not made from animal material.
credits - Khloe Kardashian instagram
Khloe came under fire after she said the world needs to "wake up" and "save the animals" as she made an impassioned plea in light of the devastating bushfires in Australia, reports aceshowbiz.com.
However, Khloe's words did not go well with fans, with one sharing a post of the reality TV star's Halloween costume, in which she had dressed as Disney villain Cruella De Vil, saying she was already killing animals with her choice to wear fur.
101 Dalmatians Cruella DeVil and her Dalmatian Glam: @ash_kholm Hair: @clydehairgod Stylist: @janellermiller Hat: @sarahsokolmillinery Dress: @lever_couture Heels: @louboutinworld Stole: @danielsleather True Onesie: @alejandrocollection Boots: @ugg Nails: @chaunlegend Tan: @isabelalysa
" 'Oh my God, 500 million animals have died!' Which is what, a few less than for your fur coats and accessories, @khloekardashian?" the user said.
Replying to the post, Khloe slammed the user, saying: "I am wearing a Halloween costume. It's not real fur. But keep spreading your vile hate instead of focusing on real issues."
But the user soon recalled a 2019 post from an account named Daniel's Leather, where the designer of Khloe's outfit claimed that fox and mink fur had been used in the garment.
The post read: "@khloekardashian came to me with this vision i knew it will not be an easy task but i am so glad that the final product came out perfect," they posted alongside a photograph of the outfit.
"Also wanna thank @janellermiller for her help in this imp project. I am so proud of the fact that anytime it's a huge project people always approach daniels leather."
They added the hashtags, "#Fox #Mink #Sheep."
Khloe has since deleted her comment on the post, but has yet to address the resurfaced post from the designer of the Halloween look.
