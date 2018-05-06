English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Khloe Kardashian 'Creating a Life for Her Family in Cleveland' After Cheating Scandal
Despite her initial plan to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth to the couple's daughter True Thompson on April 12, Khloé, 33, has no plans to move back to her hometown on the West Coast, reports people.com.
(Photo: Khloe Kardashian/ Reuters)
Less than a month after allegations surfaced that her boyfriend, a Cleveland Cavaliers player, Tristan Thompson cheated on her throughout her pregnancy, Khloé Kardashian will remain in Cleveland.
Despite her initial plan to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth to the couple's daughter True Thompson on April 12, Khloé, 33, has no plans to move back to her hometown on the West Coast, reports people.com.
"She's creating a life for her family in Cleveland," said a source.
Sources had previously told people.com that despite the cheating scandal, Khloé is "in a really good place" and "feels whole" with her first child.
"The Tristan stuff hasn't seemed to impact her substantially - at least not for now," said a source.
"She is prioritising, and her priority is True. Whatever else comes next with Tristan, or really anything, she'll deal with it as it comes, but she will not let anything affect this amazing time with her little girl," added the source.
Though Khloé has yet to publicly comment on the allegations, her sister Kim Kardashian West addressed the scandal during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday.
