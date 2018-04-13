Khloe Kardashian Has 'Already Forgiven' Tristan Thompson

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian has already put Tristan Thompson alleged infidelity behind her."Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl. She is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters," people.com quoted a family source of the Kardashian as saying.Although the two days before the 33-year-old welcomed her baby girl were filled with allegations that the 27-year-old NBA power forward had been seen kissing multiple other women, right now the reality star is filled with bliss.In fact, the new mother is "so incredibly happy" that she isn't upset about the cheating allegations."She's so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn't even mad at Tristan right now," said the source."She's basically already forgiven him."She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating' and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn't lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on," the source added.