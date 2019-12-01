Khloe Kardashian Plans to Put Down Her Phone and Live in the Moment

Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian says she has decided to put her phone down and live in the moment.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Twitter to share her decision to put down her phone to live in the moment with her 20-month-old daughter True, whom she has with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Hi loves!! I hope you all are enjoying every moment with your loved ones!! Slow down and take in every moment! I've been staying off my phone and living in every minute with my baby. Time seems to be going by faster and faster," she posted.

Kim had an "awakening" over revealing Instagram posts when she realised she was unable to look at the app around her children, because there were so many images of other women in risqué outfits.

She explained, "I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time.

Her decision to put her phone down means she probably won't be documenting her life on Instagram as much as before, but the 35-year-old recently teased that she and True could be set to get their own reality TV show.

In a scene on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe, her mom and manager Kris Jenner, and some producers sat down to help her "finalise the show that (she's) developing."

