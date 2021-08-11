Khudiram Bose Death Anniversary: Lesser-known Facts About Bengal's Young Freedom Fighter

Many freedom fighters laid down their life for the sake of the independence of this country. One of the youngest people to walk to the gallows fighting for India’s independence was Khudiram Bose. On December 3, 1889, Khudiram was born in West Bengal’s Midnapore district to Trailokyanath Bose and Lakshmipriya Devi. Khudiram was the only brother to three sisters. Both his parents passed away when he was a child. Khudiram was brought up by his eldest sister, Aparupa Roy.

As a teenager, he became an active participant in the revolutionary circles. When Sri Aurobindo and Sister Nivedita visited Midnapore, they held many discussions with the existing revolutionary groups there and Khudiram remained an active member.

At age 15, he became a volunteer for Anushilan Samiti and was arrested for distributing pamphlets against the British government. He came in close contact with other revolutionaries like Barindra Kumar Ghosh.

As an 18-year-old, Khudiram decided to take the mission of killing a British judge Doughlas Kingford. He was the Chief Magistrate of the Presidency Court of Alipore and had sentenced editors of the paper Jugantar, including Bhupendranath Dutta, to rigorous imprisonment.

Along with Praffula Chaki, Khudiram decided to attack Doughlas when he was heading home after a game of bridge with the family of a British barrister Pringle Kennedy. The revolutionaries mistakenly attacked the carriage of the Kennedy family instead of Doughlas and ended up injuring the daughter and wife of Pringle. The severe injuries led to the death of both these women.

Although both Khudiram and Prafulla escaped and went two separate ways, both of them eventually sacrificed their life fighting for the freedom of this country.

While Prafulla killed himself before getting caught by the British authorities, Khudiram was arrested and went undertrial for the killing of the two women in the Muzaffarpur conspiracy case. He was executed on August 11, 1908 when he was just 18 years old. It is said that Khudiram embraced death with a smile.

In his honour, the Muzaffarpur jail, where he was hanged, was named as Khudiram Bose Memorial Central Jail. The station where he was caught was renamed to Khudiram Bose Pusa railway station from Waini station.

