1-min read

Khushi Kapoor Ups the Hotness Quotient in a Falguni and Shane Peacock Gown; See Pics

Khushi Kapoor looked perfect in her gorgeous semi-sheer gown that featured a thigh-high slit and a feather twist at the trail, a signature of the designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:April 17, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
(Photo: Khushi Kapoor/ File photo/ Yogen Shah)
Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi is a star in the making. From sporting cool outfits at the airport, flaunting her designer wear at various star-studded B-town bashes to taking the glam quotient up with her inimitable fashion sense at every given occasion, Khushi Kapoor is a fashionista on the rise.

Recently, Khusi, who graduated from the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, attended her prom night looking stunning in an embellished Falguni and Shane Peacock gown, much like we could never have imagined.

The prom, nothing like the farewell parties that we attended when we graduated, was a glamourous and grand event.

Khushi looked perfect in her gorgeous semi-sheer gown that featured a thigh-high slit and a feather twist at the trail, a signature of the designer duo. Khushi rounded off her look with perfect makeup, a dash of red on the lip and left her tresses open in beach waves.

Take a look.

💥

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on





Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor too graduated from the same school and attended the prom night looking as gorgeous as ever. Dressed in a sparkly greyish-black dress, Shanaya looked like a dazzling diva.

Take a look.



What do you think about their looks? Tell us in the comments section below.

