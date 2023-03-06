Kiara Advani Aces The Spring-Summer Look In A Pretty Yellow Ensemble, Can You Guess How Much It Costs?

Kaira Advani is surely giving the fashion police a run for their money in the gorgeous yellow co-ord set. The actress has always stepped out in stunning outfits, and this time, she has donned a look that is perfect for the summer. She looks lovely in a gorgeous yellow outfit that includes a midi skirt and a strapless crop top. We are definitely taking notes from Kiara on how to rock a monochromatic outfit. But any guesses on how much it costs?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani posted pictures of her chic ensemble on Instagram along with a mango emoji. The Gradient Rib Skirt, by Dion Lee Mobius Bandeau, is available on the brand’s website for a whopping price of Rs 68,639 (USD 840). The top is for Rs 55,565 (USD 680). All in all, the entire set will cost you over a lakh. Kiara’s strapless top features a plunging square neckline, a silver looped closure on the front, and a fitted bust. She paired it with a yellow skirt with side knee-high slits, a high-rise waist, and an ankle-length hem.

Kiara accessorised her look with a sleek chain depicting the brand’s name that she is endorsing, golden bracelets and rings, and high heels. She finished her look with her wavy hair left open in a side part and shimmery makeup.

Kiara Advani’s fashion choices are a sight to behold. Recently, she graced the red carpet at the Zee Cine Awards in a stunning red gown. The eye-catching gown featured a corset-style sheer body with red sequins and long sleeves. The high-side slit only added to the off-the-shoulder dress’s oomph.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

She did not accessorise her outfit, allowing the dress to speak for itself. However, one cannot miss her oval-shaped diamond ring. Kiara completed the look with high, strappy silver heels, and dewy makeup and kept her hair straight with a middle part.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here