Kiara Advani Dazzles in Red Bridal Wear at Opening Show of India Couture Week 2019

Kiara walked the ramp as the showstopper for ace designer Amit Aggarwal at the opening of ICW 2019.

IANS

Updated:July 23, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
Kiara Advani Dazzles in Red Bridal Wear at Opening Show of India Couture Week 2019
Kiara Advani at ICW 2019. (Image: FitLook Magazine).
Actress Kiara Advani graced the ramp at the opening show of India Couture Week (ICW) 2019, wearing a red-coloured quintessential bridal lehenga.

Kiara walked the ramp as the showstopper for ace designer Amit Aggarwal who kickstarted the 12th edition of the show on Monday with his collection called 'Lumen'.

The actress was welcomed on the ramp with loud cheers. With sleek hair and subtle makeup, she adorned a green-coloured statement necklace to give a much-needed contrast to her look.

Speaking about her outfit, Kiara said: "Amit's works are stunning. The sculpting of this outfit, or the organza, I absolutely love it. Amit makes statement pieces, something which I really like. You can figure out from a distance if it's an Amit Aggarwal piece."

For soon-to-be-brides, the "Kabir Singh" star said: "Girls, wear something which is light and have fun. It's your day. Try to be as light as you can be."

She said: "Whenever I'm going to get married, I'm sure I would wear something which is light and allows me to breathe and have fun."

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Kabir Singh. Kiara plays the role of a medical student Preeti in the film, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. It is a remake of the director's Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey. The film tells the story of a young successful but alcoholic surgeon Kabir played by Shahid Kapoor goes through an intense heartbreak after the love of his life Preeti(Kiara) is married off to someone else.

