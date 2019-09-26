Kiara Advani is a Morning Person and Here's the Proof

Though only few films old, Kiara Advani has already made it big in Bollywood. She is one of the most sought after actress on social media. She has shared a new picture on her handle, which gives us a peek into her mornings. In the picture, Kiara is seen wearing light shade yellow top with a hairband. Posing alongside Lake Como Kiara looks beautiful in her casual attire.

The actress is enjoying her breakfast alongside beautiful lake view. Her breakfast platter has it all from fruits, to juices, to croissants and much more. She wrote alongside, “I’m one of those people who goes to bed early only so that I can wake up and eat my breakfast, favorite meal of the day.”

Check out the post here:

Kiara, who has a strong social media presence with 7.5m followers on instagram. Her latest entry on instagram has already crossed 9 lakh likes.

Kiara was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s super hit outing Kabir Singh co-starring Shahid Kapoor. Currently, she is working on her upcoming project Good Newwz along with Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

Apart from this, Kiara has few more projects lined up for her like Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb and Abir Sengupta’s Indoo Ki Jawani. Also, she will be soon seen in Netflix’s Guilty.

