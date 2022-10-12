Kiara Advani Is Making Heads Turn In An All-White Saree As She Attends An Award Ceremony

Diwali is right around the corner and we have our eyes locked on our favourite B-town celebrities to give us some major fashion inspiration for the festival of lights. Truth be told, the one who never disappoints definitely has to be Kiara Advani- she knows what she is doing and that itself is a big thing when it comes to fashion.

Recently, the ‘Shershaah’ actress was spotted at an award ceremony wearing the most divine sarees that we have seen in ages. The immaculate saree had some gorgeous white-on-white patterns embroidered on it and Kiara looked totally breathtaking in it. The sequin work on the saree was extremely subtle therefore adding to the charm of the drape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

It is amazing how Kiara never goes wrong with the blouses that she chooses for her sarees, this time too she nailed it with an infinity blouse which has been an absolute rage since last Diwali. She accessorised her chic look with a pair of statement earrings that had a green and coral accent to them. Also, her diamond ring is unmissable.

Kiara kept it rather minimal in terms of makeup with a dewy look- nude pink lips, and defined eyes. Her bindi was the right traditional add-on to this ensemble.

The actress has never shied away from embracing her desi side and perpetually gives us the most goal-worthy looks for any and every occasion.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here