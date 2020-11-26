Kiara Advani Looks Fiery in Golden Shimmery Saree, See Pic

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani sets the internet on fire with her sizzling look. The actress took to Instagram to share her look from the song 'Heelin Toot Gyi' from the upcoming film Indu ki Jawani. In the picture, the actress looked fiery in a golden shimmery saree while she kept her hair untied.

As soon as she shared the picture on the internet, netizens went gaga over her stunning appearance, and many of her fans dropped the fire emoji in the comment section.

The teaser of the song Heelin Toot Gayi has already been released and is taking over the internet. The song will release on November 27. The actress also shared the same on her Instagram and wrote, “Hello ji, myself Kiara a.k.a. Indoo Gupta. Ab kya batao, naachte naachte #HeeleinTootGayi Teaser out now. Song releasing on 27th November, stay tuned!”.

The film ‘Indu Ki Jawani’ featuring Kiara alongside Aditya Seal is directed by Abir Sengupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani. The film will hit the cinemas on December 11. The trailer of the film is already out.

Apart from Indu Ki Jawani, Kiara has another interesting project 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan in her kitty. The actress has already kickstarted shooting for their film and took to her Instagram to share their first look from the film. In the picture, the actress can be seen donning in teal blue shirt and navy blue denim while Varun looks dapper in a green shirt and blue denim. The caption of the picture reads, “#JUGJUGGJEEYO *

* Happy Husband, Happy Life!”. The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and will also feature Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The actress was also seen in Laxmii alongside Akshay Kumar.