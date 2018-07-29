Kiara Advani Looks Regal in a Green Shyamal-Bhumika Ensemble at ICW 2018; See Pics

Dressed in a dreamy ensemble, actress Kiara Advani walked the ramp at the ongoing India Couture Week 2018 to close the show for Shyamal and Bhumika. Thecelebrated designer duo showcased their collection Muses of Mirror at the fashion week in Delhi.The Lust Stories star, Kiara Advani, exuded elegance, poise and glamour as she made her debut at the couture week runway and posed for the shutterbugs.Advani, who was dressed in a mint green lehenga from the designers’ line, pulled off the carefully-crafted outfit that featured an intricately designef blouse with a plunging neckline with elan. The lehenga painted a beautiful picture with bouquet detail and a long trail. The gorgeous diva completed the look with a sleek center-parted hair, on-point makeup and bright pink lipstick.(Photo: Kiara Advani turns showstopper for Shyamal & Bhumika/ W Five Communication)Talking about her debut at ICW 2018 in an exclusive interview with News18.com, Advani said, “When I was walking down the ramp it was a feeling of pure bliss because the outfit made me look so regal, and the supportive crowd made me feel special. I felt like a proper debutant, looking like a princess, feeling royal waking down that beautiful runway.”On being asked what she'd like to wear on her wedding day, Advani said, "It's so tough because we get to wear so many beautiful dresses while being in this profession that everytime I wear something, like what I am wearing today, I feel I should wear this to one of my functions. But I think, the joke now is that I know all these beautiful designers whom I would love to get my outfits from, but I haven't yet met the boy. Hence, I think that's more on my mind."Expressing her thoughts about the collection, the gorgeoud showstopper told News18.com that she found the entire collection magnificent. "Every single piece was unique and intricate. The detailing, colour palette was so romantic and regal that it is difficult to pick and choose," she said.Inspired by the opulence and romance of European ancient palaces, the designer duo's collection celebrated their princess muse by using tiers of eco-friendly matka silks, raw silks, fine crepes, and georgettes. Vintage rose gold zari and silk threads were intricately embroidered into exaggerated floral and scalloped hems, over layered with sequins, giving a painterly effect and softness to the romance-inspired collection.(Models present Shyamal & Bhumika's collection Muses of Mirror at ICW 2018/ W Five Communication)"The collection draws inspiration from romantic, regal palaces of Europe which has been showcased in every aspect from the styling, silhouettes to the colours.," Bhumika told New18.com in an exclusive chat."There were beautiful dusty pastel colours teamed with vintage ochres and muted ivories and wide range of jewel tones that you could see towards the end of the show. We have done a slightly modern interpretation in terms of layering with sequins and thread overlayed with sequins. So you see thread either in the background or foreground, the embroideries and the surface has been treated in a very unique manner," Bhumika added.A mélange of unique vintage colors of English rose pink, ochre, moon grey, dusty mint, muted ivory, champagne complimented with vivid shades of midnight blue, emerald green and crimson reds created a sight to behold.