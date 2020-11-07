Kiara Advani Opts for All Green Athleisure Look for Laxmii Promotions in Delhi

Kiara Advani is pretty busy these days with the ongoing promotions of her upcoming movie Laxmii, which is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9. The movie stars actor Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

The 28-year-old actress has been serving some innovative fashionable looks during her promotions and her recent look is all about going green. Kiara, who is currently in Delhi for the promotion of her movie, wore a green satin jacket accompanied with green translucent tights and green shorts. The athleisure look was accessorised with a green fanny bag and a matching cap.

Kiara was papped in Delhi where she was accompanying co-actor Akshay for the last leg of Laxmii promotions. Considering the air pollution and the coronavirus scare, the actors sported face masks as well.

This is not the first time Kiara is sporting an all-green look. Back in 2019, the actress was spotted in an all green gym wear which was accessorised by a silver Givenchy bag and sunglasses. The olive green number played a perfect replacement for usual sportswear basic hues like black, navy and grey.

The actress chose to style her look with black aviators, and black Hermès sandals and with her choice of bag large silver bag, the entire look was met with a dramatic twist. She styled the look with a muted grey jacket tied around her waist.

This year, during the promotions of Laxmii, Kiara also presented us with a fun festive style. Kiara wore a red sharara and a golden ethnic blouse with a clever drape of dupatta that gave off a look of saree. The Kabir Singh actress wore this look for her recent appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show. The deep red and maroon look with golden border is a perfect festive wear for this season.

Which look of Kiara's are you planning to ape?