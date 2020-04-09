Take the pledge to vote

Kiara Advani Takes to Sketching During Lockdown and We Insist She Does More of it, See Pic

Now that the country is observing a 21-day lockdown period, Kiara Advani has got time to catch up on an old hobby.

Trending Desk

April 9, 2020
Actress Kiara Advani is using her quarantine days to pursue her hobby of sketching.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kiara recently shared a sketch of a woman. Flaunting her drawing skills, actress wrote, “Saw this on insta and tried my hand at it….back to sketching (sic)."

The Good Newwz star recently shared a music video titled Muskurayega India, which also features Akshay Kumar, Aayushmann Khurana, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Rajkumar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra among others.

It is a noble initiative intending to raise support for PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund.

Kiara captioned the post as, “We are all in this together and we will all come out of this together too."

Meanwhile, Kiara was last seen Netflix film Guilty. Her upcoming movies include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also features Kartik Aaryan, and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah. She will also star in Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb and in Indoo Ki Jawani. All films will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

