Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Brides and Their Love For Pastels

Kicking off 2023 in true Bollywood style, celebrity weddings have seen brides take the pastel route for their bridal ensembles. Muted, understated colours enhanced with crystals and diamonds, Bollywood brides have set the tone for the wedding season.

Celebrity brides Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Richa Chadha and Karishma Tanna adorned pastel bridalwear on their big day. From sarees to lehengas, pastels make the perfect hue for summer weddings.

Here’s a look at celebrity brides who showed their love for pastel in their wedding ensembles.

Kiara Advani

Bride of 2023, Kiara Advani wore a gorgeous custom ombre lehenga in hues of empress rose designed by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The colour palette enhanced the intricate embroidery detailing of the Roman architecture, which was inspired by the special love Kiara and Sidharth share for the city of domes. The ensemble is embellished with Swarovski crystals thus adding a sparkle to the pastel lehenga.

Athiya Shetty

The pink zardosi lehenga with pearl highlighting lehenga stole the show at Athiya Shetty’s intimate wedding. The Anamika Khanna lehenga was paired with a zardosi floral blouse, dupatta and veil with a pearl scallop finish. The intricate detailing, layers and unique chikankari embroidery interspersed with intricate vintage gold zardosi and jaal work made his patel couture lehenga a statement piece.

Richa Chadha

Richa wore an exquisite Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla off-white chikankari kurti with a heavily embroidered yoke and borders. She teamed it with an intricate all-over embroidered trailing gharara, ornamented with beads in pink and aquamarine. She completed the royal look with a net dupatta exquisitely accented with Swarovski crystals in an all-over pattern along with a train, to complete an utterly breath-taking bridal look. The palette gave way to celebrate the intricate embroidery and craftsmanship created on the pastel silhouette.

Karishma Tanna

Looking gorgeous in a Falguni Shane Peacock soft peach and beige resham and sequin lehenga, the beautiful bride actor Karsihma Tanna teamed the ensemble with a delicate veil. An unconventional colour palette for a bride, the pastel hue complemented the intricate thread work and sequin detailing with elan.

Alia Bhatt

Alia skipped the conventional red bridal trousseau and picked an ivory ensemble with gold embroidery. The intricate detailing of butterfly and floral motifs on the outfit complemented Alia demure personality. For the wedding ceremony Alia Bhatt wore a Sabyasachi hand dyed ivory organza saree embroidered with fine tilla work and an embroidered hand woven tissue veil.

