Kiara Advani To Ananya Panday, 5 Celeb-Inspired Outfits For Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is a special occasion to celebrate with your partner. It often includes putting together a cute gift, planning a romantic date and spending quality time together. How you want to spend the day is completely up to you, whether you want to go for a drive or hit the club and party all night, one thing that we all want on this day is to look our best. As the special day nears, check out these celeb-inspired outfits for the big day.

Kiara Advani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Red is the colour of Valentine’s Day. Take a cue from Kiara Advani’s co-ord dress that is an ideal outfit for your date. She wore a red crop top with wide straps for sleeves and paired it with a matching red bodycon skirt that accentuated her toned body. She added a glam factor to her look by accessorizing herself with gold-hued stacked bangles and opted for subtle smokey eyes, eyebrows on fleek, radiant skin and glossy lips.

Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Black is always chic and classic. Kriti Sanon slipped into an elegant black dress with a thigh-high slit. The mini dress also featured a décolletage accentuating neckline, ruffles and pleats below the waist. She accessorized herself with copper-coloured bangles and statement earrings. She kept her makeup minimal and opted for nude yet shimmery eyeshadow. She opted for nude lips and looked ultra-chic in this outfit.

Rakul Preet Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh wore this breezy yet fun outfit and it is perfect for a lunch date or for a long drive. She wore a white printed off-shoulder dress featuring a v-neckline, ruffles and wrap-around detail. She opted for dainty earrings and chose shimmery stilettos with the outfit. She opted for pink eyeshadow, rouged cheeks and muted pink lips for her glam picks.

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor Fanclub (@janhvi.kapoor.fanclub)

If cute yet chic is your mantra for the day, take a leaf out of Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion diaries. The Mili actress wore a baby pink ruffle dress adorned with white beads and pink feather-like details at intervals. The actress opted for flawless skin, pink eyeshadow with subtle smokey eyes, blushed cheeks and nude lips. You can choose to add nude heels to elevate the look.

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

You will look uber-cool and a fashionista in this stunning blue dress that Ananya Panday wore. The powder blue mini dress features thin straps for sleeves, sheer details and a slit at the thigh. She paired it with thigh-high silver stiletto boots that added an oomph factor to her look. She opted for frosty eye makeup and a glowing face to wrap up her looks.

