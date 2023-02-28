Kiara Advani To Bhumi Pednekar: Stars Who Made A Statement In Sarees at News18 Showsha Reel Awards

Celebrating News18 Showsha Reel Awards in style, Bollywood divas sashayed the red carpet in vibrant, contemporary ensembles. Making a statement in sarees this year, were superstars Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Vidya Balan, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Divya Dutta who celebrated the Indian silhouette with elan.

From Manish Malhotra to Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the six yards of sheer elegance exuded glamour and panache on the red carpet. Here’s a look at some of the stylish sarees that would make a great addition to the summer wardrobe this wedding season.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani just didn’t win hearts with the ‘Star of the Year’ Award, the Shershaah star ruled the red carpet in a lime green Taban saree designed by Manish Malhotra. Kiara, who adorned Manish Malhotra’s ensembles for all her wedding functions, chose the celebrated fashion designer’s exquisite saree to make her first red-carpet appearance as Mrs. Malhotra. The intricate beadwork designed on the saree border added shimmer to the subtle hue. She paired the saree with a sleeveless sparkly blouse.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar hasn’t just been breaking stereotypes with her ace acting skills but has also upped her style quotient in the recent past. The Jury Choice ‘Breakthrough Performance of the Year’ star made a stylish entrance on the red carpet, looking surreal in a white saree designed by ASAL by Abu Sandeep. The saree which was from the designer duo’s Devdas Mirror collection featured striking mirror embroidery in abstract chevron motifs, highlighted with gold vasli threads. She completed her look with a glamorous and dramatic floor-length organza cape.

Kriti Sanon

The Shehzaadi of the film industry, Kriti Sanon sparkled on the red carpet in a Seema Gujral saree. The jewelled white saree added to her big win for ‘Popular Choice Best Actress’ for Mimi. The drape featured pearls and crystals embroidered all over the saree made from the softest tulle. She paired this shimmery number with a full-sleeved blouse.

Huma Quereshi

Bold, Edgy and Chic define Huma’s style best! The Maharani actor made heads turn on the red carpet when she walked in Puneet Kapoor’s drape saree. The unconventional silhouette featured a velvet centre slit skirt draped with dori work and sequins. She paired the exquisite drape that complemented her curves with a corset-style blouse.

Vidya Balan

The OG Queen of Sarees and definitely the OG Reel Queen, Vidya Balan looked magical in a black saree when she bagged the ‘Jury Choice Best Actress’ Award for Jalsa. Sarees have always been Vidya’s go-to style be it red carpet events or her entertaining reels on Instagram, the actor has aced the drape like a superstar.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who was one of the eminent jury members of the News18 Showsha Reels Awards took a trip down memory lane and walked the red carpet in a beautiful off-white cream silk saree. Describing the traditional drape she adorned on the red carpet, she wrote, “When I saw this beautiful off-white cream saree which was as simple as it can be, I tried to remember where did I buy this beauty. Recollecting my travels, I had visited Tanjore and this one was bought in one of the small shops which had two women buying bulk sarees for a wedding, bargaining with a smiling old owner who has seen it all.”

Divya Dutta

Walking away with the ‘Popular Choice Best Performance in a Negative Role’ for Dhaakad, Divya Dutta graced the awards ceremony in a gold and grey silk printed saree. The traditional drape complemented the star to the T and we love how she kept her look minimal. The saree sheen did add the right amount of sparkle to her overall desi look.

