Kiara Advani: Was Particular About My Skin Even When I Was Not An Actress
Actress Kiara Advani, who features in one of the segments of "Lust Stories" anthology, says that she was very particular about her skin and fitness even before entering the film industry.
Kiara Advani during the ‘Singles Only' party hosted by Karan Johar at his residence in Mumbai on February 14, 2018. (Image: Yogen Shah)
The actress Kiara Advani, who presents one of the segments of the anthology of "Lust Stories", says that she was very particular about her skin and her physical form even before entering the film industry.
"For me, personally, it's about" I think even if I was not an actress, I would be just as particular about my exercise regimen and my skin care regime, "Kiara said.
" I think Good skin is very important, so using the right moisturizer and following a good skin care regimen is very important. Like following a good diet and having an exercise routine, "the actress added.
So, how do you find time to take care of your skin?
“It’s very important to take care of your skin, and no matter how busy you get, no matter what industry you work in, it’s something that we shouldn’t ignore. Good skin needs care and maintenance and it starts with basic cleansing and moisturizing, I ensure that my moisturiser has the essentials like Vitamin E and I prefer wearing something light and good for all seasons.” she said.
“Lust Stories”, an Indian anthology film, consists of four short film segments directed by four different directors: Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar.
