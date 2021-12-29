Kiara Advani’s Ethnic Wear Wardrobe has Every Indian Girl’s Nod of Approval

If anyone closer home is effortlessly nailing the matching sets look, it is Kiara Advani. She has been doing it long before co-ord become the rage of the present day. Now, Kiara has mastered the art of the coordinated style and can surely teach you a thing or two. For cues, browse her photoshoots, promotional outings and events or even trips to the gym. But first, let’s talk about her bookmark-worthy Indian wear choices that regularly serve fans some iota of inspiration.

Most recently, Kiara made an appearance dressed in a yellow sharara set, proving that there is no going wrong with the fun silhouette. Her yellow blouse featured gota patti work came with a flattering neckline. She ditched the dupatta for a full-sleeved cape which was decked with geometric patterns. The set was completed with sharara pants that did not disappoint. She opted for delicate jewellery - a glittering diamond necklace and an exquisite pair of earrings to let her striking outfit do all the talking. Glossy makeup and long tresses in textured waves added the final touches.

Just about around the same time, Kiara floored us with her pretty pink traditional pick with a contemporary twist. The hero of the ensemble is the blouse, and we cannot get over it. The geometric V cut neckline fringed with mirror work and embroidered borders merged with sporty straps in matching hue to secure. The ghagara served up a quick lesson in seamlessly blending clashing prints and patterns. The separates were rounded off with a dupatta with a coordinated border. Kiara found a winner in a conversation-starter necklace to go with her look. She opted for matte peachy-nude lips and flushed cheeks. A sleek loose mane completed her look for the day.

You may veer towards the versatility of a sharara set if a lehenga or a sari is too intimidating. Think a conventional kurta or a short tunic to sport with flared pants. Additionally, a cropped blouse can make the cut to pair your bottoms with.

