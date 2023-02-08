Kiara Advani’s Kaliras Had Motifs Inspired By Hers and Sidharth’s Love Story

Mrinalini, who has designed kaliras for celebrity brides including Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty, took to instagram and congratulated Kiara Advani on her big day. Elated to be a part of Kiara’s wedding look, Mrinalini said, “Heartiest congratulations to the happy couple! We are over the moon! loved loved making kiara’s dual tone Choodas and the most magical Kaliras!”(sic).

According to Mrinalini, Kiara opted for a dual tone chooda and accentuated it with bespoke kaliras that featured custom motifs that celebrated her and Sidharth’s love story. Capturing their momentous journey, the gold kaliras were an amalgamation of tradition and modern sensibilities. Mrinalini’s attention to detail and her creative craftsmanship added more than just sparkle to Kiara’s overall look.

“Special bespoke kaliras for our beautiful bride Kiara Advani, are coming together of a world of bliss, where the Sun, Moon and stars are building a tale of dreams & magic. Decorated with custom motifs from their love story, listening to the song of the butterflies..because only those who believe in magic find it." (sic).

The intricate embroidery detailing of the Roman architecture on the alluring lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra, was inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. The hues of empress rose played the perfect canvas to enhance the kaliras and dual tone choodas adorned by Kiara.

Every element in Kiara’s bridal look weaved a beautiful story that celebrated her charming personality. The exclusive bridal jewellery designed by Manish Malhotra bespoke diamond jewellery featured the ingeniously crafted necklace, showstopping studs, graceful maang tikka and a glorious haath phool with an exquisite composition of ultra-fine hand cut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian Emeralds.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot at Suryagarh, a luxury hotel in Jaisalmer, on February 7th, 2023 in presence of family and friends including filmmaker Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor to name a few.

