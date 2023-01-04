Kiara Advani's Sequinned Dress From New Year's Eve Could Be Yours. Here's What It Costs

Kiara Advani has always impressed us with her sartorial picks. From ethnic wear to millennial trends, the actor knows how to nail them all. Owing to her outstanding performances, she’s not only a current favourite among Bollywood buffs but her fashion choices are also widely loved.

Recently, Kiara Advani was spotted in a dazzling chic-glam look. She wore a sequined mini dress for the New Year’s party along with Sidharth Malhotra. They spent their New Year’s Eve in Dubai and partied with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Rani Mukerji and a few other friends. Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra even shared several pictures from the party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

In one of the pictures Kiara was seen wearing a sequin lime green wrap dress from the clothing label Retrofête which costs Rs 39,130 (USD 473). The ensemble is called Gabrielle Sequin Robe. As for its design, the mini dress features a hand-stitched shimmering sequin embellishment work, a wrap bodice and a matching velvet tie belt to cinch the waist. It has voluminous blouson sleeves, a plunging neckline, drop shoulders and asymmetrical mini hem length.

The actor made it look more stylish by teaming the outfit with accessories like glittery peep-toe high heels and layered gold chains with stylish pendants and rings. She looked stunning as she kept her makeup look nude and minimalistic. The figure-skimming silhouette made Kiara look glamorous.

What does fashion mean to Kiara?

Earlier in an interview with the media, Kiara said, “Fashion means just being yourself…It’s all about expressing through your clothes. Sometimes you want to be comfortable or make a style statement…just wear whatever makes you happy.” She added, “We work with several experienced stylists who understand my sense of style. It comes very organically to me, I’m happy that people like the way I carry my outfits. I’m having fun flaunting these designer outfits…we only get to do this during promotions and events.”

Work-wise, Kiara Advani will be reuniting with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Sameer Vidvaans directorial is slated for a June 29 release.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here