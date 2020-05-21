Kichcha Sudeep On Daughter's Birthday: Stay Happy, Stay Blessed

Southern star Kichcha Sudeep took to Instagram and shared a photo collage of his daughter Saanvi from her toddler days to present times, on the occasion of her birthday.

"Stay happy, stay blessed. We all are proud of you baby," went the caption of the collage.

He later shared another collage of himself along with Saanvi gorging on pizzas.

"Thanks to each one for ur unconditional luv and wshs ....Created a special video for Sanvi. U all have been a beautiful part of my life and I Would luv to share it wth you all. Shall upload it in an hour, " he wrote alongside the image.

Sudeep got married to Priya Radhakrishna in 2001, and the couple welcomed Saanvi in 2004.

He recently shared a collage of photographs on Instagram, where he flaunts a perfectly-chiselled body.

On the acting front, Sudeep was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3. He will next be seen in Kotigobba 3 and Phantom.

