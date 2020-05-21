Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kichcha Sudeep On Daughter's Birthday: Stay Happy, Stay Blessed

Kichcha Sudeep shared a photo collage of his daughter Saanvi from her toddler days to present times, on the occasion of her birthday.

IANS

Updated:May 21, 2020, 8:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kichcha Sudeep On Daughter's Birthday: Stay Happy, Stay Blessed
credits - Kichcha Sudeep instagram

Southern star Kichcha Sudeep took to Instagram and shared a photo collage of his daughter Saanvi from her toddler days to present times, on the occasion of her birthday.

"Stay happy, stay blessed. We all are proud of you baby," went the caption of the collage.

He later shared another collage of himself along with Saanvi gorging on pizzas.

"Thanks to each one for ur unconditional luv and wshs ....Created a special video for Sanvi. U all have been a beautiful part of my life and I Would luv to share it wth you all. Shall upload it in an hour, " he wrote alongside the image.

Sudeep got married to Priya Radhakrishna in 2001, and the couple welcomed Saanvi in 2004.

He recently shared a collage of photographs on Instagram, where he flaunts a perfectly-chiselled body.

On the acting front, Sudeep was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3. He will next be seen in Kotigobba 3 and Phantom.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading