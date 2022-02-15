Kick Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes for This Day of Anti-Valentine’s Week

Valentine’s Week was celebrated around the world, and it was full of love, affection, and passion. The concept of Valentine’s Day, however, is repulsive to singles. After Valentine’s Week, there is Anti-Valentine’s Week, which includes Kick Day as one of the days. For singles, it’s now or never to have a good time. Because not everyone is fortunate enough to be in a happy relationship. Kick Day is the ideal time to get out of a toxic relationship.

To motivate you further, here are some wishes, quotes and images for Kick Day 2022.

Kick Day: Wishes

Just wanted to wish you Happy Kick Day because for me, you are no longer a part of my life.

Happy Kick day to one and all. This Kick day, kick the butt of your problems and move ahead because tensions and problems have no right to move along with us.

This is not going to be the end of something good, but the start of something nice.

Happy Kick Day

I am going to grab this chance to give my life a second chance by kicking you out of my life. Have a Happy Kick Day!

I will make sure that you will always remember this day as Kick Day because I am going to kick you on your teeth.

Kick Day: Quotes

“It is never too late to kick out the person of your life who is the reason for all the pain.”

“Sometimes all you need is a kick to sort your life in the easiest way possible.”

“You may not realise it when it happens, but a kick in the teeth may be the best thing in the world for you.”

“The best way to make this day memorable for both of us is by giving a hard kick on your back.”

“Kick Day is a day for the courage to put an end to a relationship that was all about negativities”

Kick Day, however, should be celebrated in a symbolic way, and not literally. You should kick away all the negativity in your life, and bring around a positive change.

