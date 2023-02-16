Kick Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes to Share; Do's and Dont's to Follow During Anti-Valentine's Week

KICK DAY 2023: Valentine’s week has come to an end. And now it is turn for Anti-valentine’s week, which starts with Slap Day on February 15. The second day of the week is marked as Kick Day. This day is primarily about letting go of the negative feelings you have been holding in after leaving a toxic relationship. It also entails letting go of self-doubts that prevent us from moving ahead in life. It provides you with an opportunity to give yourself a second chance at love.

If someone has hurt you or messed with your feelings, it is time for you to kick that person out of your life. However, bear in mind the day is a form of enjoyment and should not be taken seriously. All forms of violence should be avoided. Wishes and quotes to make your friends and loved ones smile on Kick Day.

Kick Day 2023: Wishes

1. Let’s celebrate Kick Day by kicking out all the negativity from our lives. Sending some kicking Kick Day wishes!

2. This Kick Day, I promise to kick the negativity out and make space for all the positivity to make a way in my life.

3. Happy Kick Day 2022! I hope you are able to kick everything negative out of your life today!

4. When someone causes you pain, don’t think twice before letting them out of your life. Happy Kick Day.

5. Happy Kick Day to my friends, who make kicking toxicity out of my life a lot easier.

6. The easiest and simplest way to say goodbye to a bad relationship is by giving it a kick on Kick Day.

7. Happy Kick Day. Toxicity, negativity, and harmful emotions no more have a place in my life.

8. Just wanted to wish you Happy Kick Day because for me you are no longer a part of my life.

9. This is not going to be the end of something good but the start of something really nice. Happy Kick Day

Kiss Day 2023: Quotes

1. “Sometimes all you need is a kick to sort your life in the easiest way possible.”

2. “Just by kicking bad things off your life, you can stay happy and positive….. Happy Kick Day.”

3. “Kick Day is a day for the courageous to put an end to a relationship that was all about negativities.”

4. “The easiest and simplest way to say goodbye to a bad relationship is by giving it a kick on Kick Day.”

5. “The best way to make this day memorable for both of us is by giving a hard kick on your back."

6.. “It is never too late to kick out the person of your life who is the reason for all the pain.”

7. “Never hesitate in kicking off someone who doesn’t deserve you and your love because it is the best thing to do.

8. “Let’s Kick Bad Memories each time and keep the lovely memories forever.”

Kick Day 2023: Do’s And Don’ts

1. Kick Day is for entertainment and amusement. Therefore, make it an enjoyable activity rather than a violent one.

2. This day should only be observed with close friends and familiar faces.

3. Please refrain from pulling practical jokes on strangers.

4. Avoid playing with or hurting animals when you are celebrating Kick Day.

