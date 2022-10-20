Kickstart Dhanteras With These DIY Home Decor Ideas

The Diwali festivities will commence on October 22 with Dhanteras and will conclude with Bhai Dooj on October 26. This 5-day gala is all about lights, celebrations, sweets, exchanging gifts, making rangolis, and having guests over. As you gear up to make your home look festive-ready, you might be scrolling online for decor ideas to kick-start the celebrations. Add as many lights as you want to, as it is Diwali- the festival of lights and it won’t feel OTT (over the top). Apart from that, here’s a quick guide to help you decorate your residence this year.

Here are a few home decor ideas for Dhanteras-

1. The first day of Diwali is auspicious as Lord Dhanvantari is worshipped. You can start with decorating your puja ghar and mandir by adding extra lights like LED strips or fairy lights. You can also have fresh flowers and make a small rangoli out of them and light up a candle in the centre. To add some more effect, you may go a little creative and add string lights to flower garlands and put them on the idols.

2. If you have colourful dupattas – Bandhani, Leheriya, or Phulkari, use them for decoration. You can hang it on the entrance and tie one end to the curtain rod or hooks and the other end to the side of the door. You can add flowers and string lights to the dupattas as well.

3. Go over the board with flowers and lights. Get some flower strings and hang them by the entrance of your house, the doors of your rooms, and the balcony as well. You can also make toran with DIY flowers and hang it around the house.

4. If you have a lot of plants in your house and balcony, add them to the décor. Paint the pots of the plants and add some festive look to them. You can incorporate fairy lights and create a magical vibe.

5. You can add uniquely-shaped candles in different parts of the house. Add some brass to the décor like urli. Fill it with water and decorate it with flowers. Add some floating candles to it.

6. If you have a bare wall at home, you may consider decorating it with some hand-crafted wall hangings, or an abstract painting, or you can put up your favourite photos, like a collage, and add fairy lights.

7. Paint your diyas and add some mirrors or beads to make them look bright. As you decide to light up your balcony with more and more lights, you can add some antique artefacts, and flowers to the decor too.

