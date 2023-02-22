Kidney Failure: Tips For Dialysis Patients To Avoid Frequent Hospitalisations

Kidneys filter waste products, and other impurities from the blood. The waste products are stored in the bladder and later they get expelled through urine. This is not it. Kidneys also regulate pH, salt, and potassium levels in the body. Kidneys also produce hormones that regulate blood pressure as well as the production of red blood cells. When the kidneys fail to function properly dialysis is conducted.

Dialysis is not only costly, but they also take a toll on the health of the patient. Therefore, it’s important for dialysis patients to minimise frequent hospital visits. However, a few simple steps may help to reduce the frequency of hospital visits.

Follow Dialysis Schedule

To avoid frequent hospitalisation, it’s important to attend all scheduled dialysis sessions and not miss on any treatment prescribed by the doctor. When you skip dialysis, it builds up waste and toxins in the body, which in turn leads to serious health complications.

Maintain Good Hygiene

When you are on dialysis, it’s important to avoid infections as they occur when bacteria, viruses and fungi enter the body by touch or inhalation through the nose or mouth.

Haemoglobin Monitoring

Several studies have identified a relationship between haemoglobin levels and mortality rates in patients with chronic kidney disease. Dialysis patients should pay extra attention to their haemoglobin levels.

Vitamin D Intake

Vitamin D deficiency is common among patients undergoing dialysis. In addition to lack of nutrition and sunlight exposure, factors like race, gender, age, obesity and impaired vitamin D synthesis as well as metabolism lead to vitamin D deficiency.

Better Communication

Along with this, it is essential for dialysis patients to maintain better communication with hospitals as well as dialysis providers. They should also take all prescribed medications as directed by their healthcare provider, which includes medications for controlling blood pressure, preventing infections, along with managing anaemia.

