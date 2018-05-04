English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kids Fly For Free This Summer On These Airlines
Families in the US looking for summer vacation ideas on a budget may want to consider adding cities like Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm to their shortlist this year, given the potential savings they could see on long-haul, trans-Atlantic flights with SAS.
Representative image: AFP Relaxnews
Have daughters or sons who are fans of the Disney hit Frozen? Or have you always wanted to check dog-sledding in the hinterlands of Finland off your travel bucket list? Scandinavian Airlines is letting kids fly for free beginning this summer.
Families in the US looking for summer vacation ideas on a budget may want to consider adding cities like Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm to their shortlist this year, given the potential savings they could see on long-haul, trans-Atlantic flights with SAS.
The deal is good for children aged two to 11, traveling with an adult. Kids pay only taxes and fees on trips taken between August 20-March, 30, 2019.
Flights must be booked by May 13.
Scandinavian Airlines isn't the only carrier to offer a kids-fly-free promotion, but it may be the most generous for a long-haul travel.
British Airways is also offering a similar deal, but for short-haul flights within the UK.
Children under the age of 12 can fly free on select return flights from London Heathrow, or from cities like Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Leeds and Newcastle.
Flights must also be booked by May 13, and the deal is good for travel between June 1 to Nov. 5, 2018.
Also Watch
Families in the US looking for summer vacation ideas on a budget may want to consider adding cities like Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm to their shortlist this year, given the potential savings they could see on long-haul, trans-Atlantic flights with SAS.
The deal is good for children aged two to 11, traveling with an adult. Kids pay only taxes and fees on trips taken between August 20-March, 30, 2019.
Flights must be booked by May 13.
Scandinavian Airlines isn't the only carrier to offer a kids-fly-free promotion, but it may be the most generous for a long-haul travel.
British Airways is also offering a similar deal, but for short-haul flights within the UK.
Children under the age of 12 can fly free on select return flights from London Heathrow, or from cities like Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Leeds and Newcastle.
Flights must also be booked by May 13, and the deal is good for travel between June 1 to Nov. 5, 2018.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Smartron t.book Flex 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 42,990
- Steven Gerrard Unveiled as New Rangers Manager
- Invited To Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding? Bring Your Own Food
- Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
- Wenger Very Sad as Atletico Ruin His Arsenal Farewell