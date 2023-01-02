Kids Love Salsa Potatoes And We Have the Recipe For the Delicious Dish

Potatoes are among the most versatile vegetables. From boiling to frying to dicing to baking, potatoes can be used in any way and combined with anything to help create a dish that is loved by all. One of the most favourite snacks that people love to have is potato chips. Salsa potatoes are a tasty dish to prepare for yourself or your guests. It is both easy to make and not time-consuming.

Salsa potatoes are a great dish because people today have busy lifestyles making it difficult to make tasty dishes that need time and precision. This is the reason people need recipes for easy dishes such as salsa potatoes. Baking or frying the potatoes and mixing them with all the other ingredients isn’t a tough task which makes this dish the perfect one for busy lads out there.

Ingredients:

3 potatoes

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp coriander powder

salt to taste

1 onion

1 tomato

1 tbsp lemon

To make potato salsa, the first step is to dice the potatoes into small pieces and preheat the pieces in the oven at 150 degrees Celsius for 5 minutes. Then, put the potatoes in the oven and bake till they get crispy. You can pour some oil or bake it, both are possible ways to get your potatoes crispy.

Meanwhile, take a small bowl and add salt, black pepper, red chilli powder and cumin powder. Mix all well. Finely chop the tomato and onion. Once the potatoes are baked or fried, take them out, mix them with the spice mixture to make it all spicy and garnish it with tomatoes and onions. Your salsa potato dish is ready to be served.

Try this at home and let us know how you liked the taste of it.

