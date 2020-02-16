Take the pledge to vote

Kids Miss More School When Mothers Face Physical Violence

The research found that 23.3 per cent of women who experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) reported their child's school attendance was disrupted due to IPV.

IANS

February 16, 2020
Children are prone to miss school more when their mothers experience high physical violence, according to a new study.

Published in the Maternal and Child Health Journal, the research found that 23.3 per cent of women who experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) reported their child's school attendance was disrupted due to IPV.

"Our analysis allows us to identify patterns of IPV experience, such as those who experience more physical violence and injuries, and determine how these different patterns of IPV affect disruptions in school attendance," said study researcher Anna M. Scolese from George Mason University in the US.

The study used baseline data from a sub-sample of 659 women in Mexico City who recently experienced IPV and reported having a child under age 18.

Researchers identified four distinct classes of IPV experiences: Low physical and sexual violence; low physical and high sexual violence, high physical and low sexual violence and injuries; and high physical and sexual violence and injuries.

The study found that women in both the High Physical and Sexual Violence and Injuries class and the High Physical and Low Sexual Violence and Injuries class were at greater risk of IPV disrupting children's school attendance than the women in the Low Physical and Sexual Violence class.

"Our results show that children of women who experience high physical violence and injuries - with or without sexual violence- are at greater risk of school disruption. In short, if a mother experiences high physical violence and injuries from intimate partner violence, this is more likely to affect a child's school attendance," Scolese said.

