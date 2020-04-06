Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kiefer Sutherland's Mother Shirley Douglas Dead At 86

Actor Kiefer Sutherland said his mother died due to complications from pneumonia unrelated to coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2020, 6:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kiefer Sutherland's Mother Shirley Douglas Dead At 86
credits - #ShirleyDouglas instagram

Veteran Canadian actor Shirley Douglas has died at 86.

Her son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, said she died due to complications from pneumonia unrelated to coronavirus.

"My mother was an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life. Sadly she had been battling for her health for quite some time and we, as a family, knew this day was coming."

"To any families who have lost loved ones unexpectedly to the coronavirus, my heart breaks for you. Please stay safe," Kiefer posted on Twitter.

Douglas is best known for starring in Stanley Kubrick's 1962 film Lolita and David Cronenberg's 1988 feature Dead Ringers.

She married actor Donald Sutherland in 1966 but they parted ways in 1971. The couple had twins Kiefer and Rachel.

In 1999, she starred alongside son Kiefer in drama Woman Wanted. Her last film was The Law of Enclosures (2000).

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,851

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,281

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    318

     

  • Total DEATHS

    111

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    945,504

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,288,080

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    272,009

     

  • Total DEATHS

    70,567

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres