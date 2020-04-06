Kiefer Sutherland's Mother Shirley Douglas Dead At 86

Veteran Canadian actor Shirley Douglas has died at 86.

Her son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, said she died due to complications from pneumonia unrelated to coronavirus.

"My mother was an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life. Sadly she had been battling for her health for quite some time and we, as a family, knew this day was coming."

"To any families who have lost loved ones unexpectedly to the coronavirus, my heart breaks for you. Please stay safe," Kiefer posted on Twitter.

Douglas is best known for starring in Stanley Kubrick's 1962 film Lolita and David Cronenberg's 1988 feature Dead Ringers.

She married actor Donald Sutherland in 1966 but they parted ways in 1971. The couple had twins Kiefer and Rachel.

In 1999, she starred alongside son Kiefer in drama Woman Wanted. Her last film was The Law of Enclosures (2000).

