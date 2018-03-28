GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshop Again

Kim K did a photoshop fail again!

IANS

Updated:March 28, 2018, 8:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshop Again
Image: instagram/ KimK
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been accused of a photoshop fail, yet again.

The 37-year-old shared on Instagram a photograph in which she looks flawless from head to toe, reports mirror.co.uk.

Posing alongside her friend and make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic, Kim flaunts her curves in nothing but a high cut black swimsuit as she adopted a variety of poses.

But fans weren't convinced they were seeing the "real Kim" as they took to social media to complain she looked totally unrecognisable.



"When were these pictures taken? You look 27," commented one user.

"Hideously photoshopped," added another.

"So much photoshop her hands look fake," said another user.

The latest Twitter storm comes days after Kim was mercilessly ripped apart by her followers after posting a glaring photoshop fail on Instagram.

Also Watch

| Edited by: shifa khan
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You