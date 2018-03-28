English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshop Again
Kim K did a photoshop fail again!
Image: instagram/ KimK
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been accused of a photoshop fail, yet again.
The 37-year-old shared on Instagram a photograph in which she looks flawless from head to toe, reports mirror.co.uk.
Posing alongside her friend and make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic, Kim flaunts her curves in nothing but a high cut black swimsuit as she adopted a variety of poses.
But fans weren't convinced they were seeing the "real Kim" as they took to social media to complain she looked totally unrecognisable.
"When were these pictures taken? You look 27," commented one user.
"Hideously photoshopped," added another.
"So much photoshop her hands look fake," said another user.
The latest Twitter storm comes days after Kim was mercilessly ripped apart by her followers after posting a glaring photoshop fail on Instagram.
Also Watch
The 37-year-old shared on Instagram a photograph in which she looks flawless from head to toe, reports mirror.co.uk.
Posing alongside her friend and make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic, Kim flaunts her curves in nothing but a high cut black swimsuit as she adopted a variety of poses.
But fans weren't convinced they were seeing the "real Kim" as they took to social media to complain she looked totally unrecognisable.
"When were these pictures taken? You look 27," commented one user.
"Hideously photoshopped," added another.
"So much photoshop her hands look fake," said another user.
The latest Twitter storm comes days after Kim was mercilessly ripped apart by her followers after posting a glaring photoshop fail on Instagram.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sunny Leone On Welcoming Twins Noah, Asher: This is Like the Biggest Hit Story of Our Lives
- IPL 2018 Analysis: Kolkata Knight Riders – Strengths and Weaknesses
- Sui Dhaga: Anushka Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in this Latest Viral Picture
- Lehmann to Break His Silence on Ball Tampering Controversy
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Mi Gaming Laptop, Mi AI Speaker Mini Launched: Price Specifications And More