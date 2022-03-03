Kim Kardashian Aces Prada's Menswear Collection At Milan Fashion Week

After her love affair with the monochrome fits by Balenciaga, American entertainer and businesswoman Kim Kardashian seems to have found her liking in Prada. The 41-year-old founder of SKIMS arrived in Milan wearing the Italian luxury brand’s leather jumpsuit.

Kim’s Instagram post from earlier this week shows her donning the menswear collection and adding her own twist to it.

The star of reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians was spotted in a caramel-coloured Nappa leather suit unbuttoned, showing off her black Prada triangle bra underneath. The look also featured the label’s leather gloves, complete with a built-in zippered pouch. Kim continued with her go-to hairstyle of a neat hair bun and a pair of black sunglasses.

However, this was not the only look Kim served in Prada’s menswear collection.

Earlier last week, Kim attended Prada’s show at Milan Fashion Week wearing a lime green leather boiler suit from the brand’s fall 2022 menswear show. Kim buttoned up the piece and paired it with a gray, broad-shouldered leather coat from the same collection. Contrary to her figure-hugging Balenciaga looks, Kim’s recent take on Prada’s menswear collection gives an oversized look, with her jumpsuit hems pulling at her feet and bunching at her hands. Kim finished off the look with a slicked-back bun and a pair of silver sunglasses.

Kim, who is also undergoing a very public divorce with former partner and hip-hop artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was spotted in another Prada look as she attended a private dinner party hosted by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons in Milan. The businesswoman was spotted in Prada Fall/Winter 2022 menswear suit with bright blue gloves. The look was debuted on the runway by British actor Asa Butterfield last year.

It should be noted that Kim’s latest Prada looks come after she made her collaboration with Balenciaga official. The reality television star led the latest campaign of the Spanish fashion house.

