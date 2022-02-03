Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga Made Collab Insta Official, Brand Starts New Campaign After Deleting All Posts

Kim Kardashian’s love for Balenciaga is quite evident as she has worn the brand’s creation at a number of public events. From Met Gala 2021 to her SNL (Saturday Night Live) debut, as well as for celebrating personal achievements, Balenciaga has been a go-to brand for Kim. The beauty and fashion mogul is loved for her fashion choices and her recent obsession with Balenciaga has brought the brand back to the top on fashion charts. The brand, which had earlier deleted all their Instagram posts, has launched a campaign starring Kim. It appears that Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia wants to start from a clean slate and make his era the most memorable. Via their Instagram handle, the brand posted a couple of pictures of Kim, wearing their designs from their campaign shoot.

In the first look, Kim can be seen dressed in all-black leggings and a body-fitted top set. She paired it with black sock booties and a tiny neon green shoulder bag. In the snap, Kim can be seen taking a selfie on her phone.

Kim’s mother Kris Jenner is also extremely excited about her daughter’s collaboration with Balenciaga. In a post, Kris shared two of Kim’s looks. In one look, Kim can be seen sporting an animal print coat. She paired it with pointed and heeled boots, along with a black variation of the shoulder bag. Her hair was styled in the signature Kim way - tied in a long braid.

In another snap shared by Kris, Kim can be seen pulling off another all-black look. It won’t be wrong to guess that the all-black look is like a signature for Kim’s collaboration with Balenciaga. Kim sports a chic black structured coat, black sock boots, black glasses, and a mini white bag in the picture.

This chapter of Kim’s fashion history is definitely to be titled ‘Balenciaga’.

