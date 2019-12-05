Take the pledge to vote

Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid Wear the Best in Menswear at Dior's Miami Show

Kim Kardashian wore a white python inspired jacket over her go-to Gucci pants, whereas Bella Hadid chose a black and white floral printed pajama suit.

December 5, 2019
Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid Wear the Best in Menswear at Dior's Miami Show
At Dior Men's pre-fall 2019 show in Miami, Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid showed off a range of surf-waxed suiting meant for men. The KKW Beauty founder walked the runway in Miami wearing a white and python inspired jacket over her go-to Gucci pants. For footwear, she wore boots with a pointed toe and beige upper. Kim completed her look with high-tied pony and a blue saddle bag.

The actress had shared in her Instagram stories that designer Kim Jones had sent her pieces from the new collection to wear on the front row. After the show she also shared pictures of her gifts of a Dior-branded fan, runway brooch and water bottle.

Kim took to her Instagram and shared few pictures from the show. She wrote alongside, "Last night in Miami at the Dior's men's show. Thank you Kim Jones for the crazy fit!!!! We had the best time!!"

View this post on Instagram

Last night in Miami at the @dior men’s show. Thank you @mrkimjones for the crazy fit!!!! We had the best time!!!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

At the runaway show, Kim was joined by her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who arrived in a strappy black leather dress and black heels.                                                                                                                                                                                  Elsewhere, Bella Hadid opted for a black and white floral print suit. She paired her attire with black square toes and toe-rings sandals.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Congratulations on another colorful &&&happy @dior show, bringing people together @mrkimjones we love you 💚 A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

Kim Jones' Dior Men's Pre-Fall show staging in Miami will be serving as an opening act for Art Basel Miami Beach, the international art fair, as well as a celebration of Dior's heritage in America.

